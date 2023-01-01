Go
Banner picView gallery

Amor - 1020 N 1st Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9780 West Northern Avenue

Peoria, AZ 85345

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

9780 West Northern Avenue, Peoria AZ 85345

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sicilian Butcher - Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
9780 W Northern Ave Peoria, AZ 85345
View restaurantnext
Hash Kitchen - Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
9780 W Northern Ave Peoria, AZ 85345
View restaurantnext
The VIG - West - 9824 W Northern Ave Suite 1845, Peoria, AZ 85345
orange starNo Reviews
9824 W Northern Ave Suite 1845 Peoria, AZ 85345
View restaurantnext
Pokitrition - Westgate
orange starNo Reviews
9405 W. Glendale Av #105 Glendale, AZ 85305
View restaurantnext
Then Burger - 9220 W. Glendale Ave, Suite #100
orange starNo Reviews
9220 W. Glendale Ave, Suite #104 Glendale, AZ 85305
View restaurantnext
Lil Capo Westgate - 9404 W Westgate Blvd Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
9404 W Westgate Blvd Suite 102 Glendale, AZ 85305
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peoria

Jamba - 000331 - 75th & Bell
orange star4.5 • 1,158
7369 West Bell Rd Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
Greek Palace
orange star4.4 • 946
10006 W Happy Valley Rd PEORIA, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001587 - Lake Pleasant
orange star4.4 • 45
9940 W Happy Valley Rd Peoria, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Peoria

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Amor - 1020 N 1st Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston