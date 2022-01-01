Go
Toast

Amora da Roma

Come on in and enjoy!

PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

3401 Riopelle st • $$

Avg 4.2 (896 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3401 Riopelle st

Detroit MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soo Fraiche Grill 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vivio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Supino Pizzeria

No reviews yet

(vt) vegetarian, (vg) vegan, (gf) gluten free

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston