Go
Toast

Amorcito

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

4150 McGowen st • $$

Avg 3.8 (368 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$6.75
Lightly fried brussel sprouts dressed with house made lime vinaigrette, red wine vinegar, cilantro, cotija cheese. Aioli dipping sauce served on the side
Coke$2.75
Taquitos de Papa$6.75
COMBO+Birria$11.95
Rosarito Fish Taco$4.75
Churros$5.00
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.95
Asada Tots$10.95
Crispy potato tots dressed with grilled steak, melted cheese, spicy red salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro, sliced jalapeno and cotija cheese
Hatch Burger$5.75
COMBO STREET$9.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4150 McGowen st

long beach CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bottlecraft Long Beach

No reviews yet

Bottlecraft Long Beach beer shop is a craft beer bar with 27 beers on draft, plus a large bottle list as well as wine, kombucha and cider available by the glass. In May, we were recognized as one of LA’s top 10 craft beer spots by Hopped LA!
Located at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport with close proximity to the 405 Freeway, Long Beach Exchange’s “The Hangar” food hall features a 17,000-square-foot structure reminiscent of an aviation hangar of the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing days long past when military and commercial aircraft were constructed on the site. The space is be home to 14 small, artisanal food vendors and boutique retailers.

Morning Nights

No reviews yet

Plant Based Dim Sum and Craft Bar

The Kroft LBC

No reviews yet

The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines - Crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy, and a Canadian junk-food staple, is a specialty on our menu.
The fries are double fried to perfection, piled with fresh cheese curds, homemade gravies and signature toppings to reinterpret the Canadian classic. To further entice your culinary senses, are market-driven sandwiches, delectable sides and dipping sauces, soups, and refreshments all made from scratch, in-house at The Kroft.

Cluck & Blaze

No reviews yet

We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Long Beach, California.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston