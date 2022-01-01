Amorcito Corazon #2
Austin's gas station taquerias with fresh ingredients and homemade tortillas.
Try our tacos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas and our Tlayuda, “the best street food” in Latin America.
Location
3131 Highway 71 E Bldg 3 Ste 120
Austin TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
