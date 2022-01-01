Go
Toast

Amorcito Corazon #2

Austin's gas station taquerias with fresh ingredients and homemade tortillas.
Try our tacos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas and our Tlayuda, “the best street food” in Latin America.

3131 Highway 71 E Bldg 3 Ste 120

No reviews yet

Popular Items

De pastor$4.00
El Tipico$3.00
De Pollo$4.00
De Barbacoa$4.00
Horchata
De Chicharron$3.00
De Asada$4.00
Migas$3.00
Mornin’$3.00
De Pescado$4.00
See full menu

Location

3131 Highway 71 E Bldg 3 Ste 120

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Char ATX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fierce Whiskers Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Independence Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy!

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Austin, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar is a casual, chef inspired restaurant and full service bar + lounge delivering locally-sourced southern comfort food with a Texas twist in a cozy atmosphere that mimics the easygoing way of life that Austin is revered for.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston