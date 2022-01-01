Go
Amorcito Corazon #3

Austin's gas station taquerias with fresh ingredients and homemade tortillas.
Try our tacos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas and our Tlayuda, “the best street food” in Latin America.

13107 FM 969 Suite 100

Popular Items

Horchata
Quesadilla de Harina$10.00
De Barbacoa$4.00
De Chicharron$3.00
De Asada$4.00
Mornin’$3.00
De Pollo$4.00
Migas$3.00
El Tipico$3.00
De pastor$4.00
Location

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
