Amore Pizzeria - Pinellas Park

4687 Park Blvd N,

Popular Items

18" CHICKEN CATUPIRY (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)$24.95
Shredded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, catupiry cheese(brazilian soft cheese) , oregano.
Chicken BBQ - Cauliflower 10"$13.95
Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese, topped with Smoky BBQ sauce.
14" WHITE PIZZA WITH SPINACH$12.99
Mozzarella and parmesan cheese, fresh spinach, topped with ricotta cheese.
SUB PHILLY STEAK SUPREME$10.99
8 oz of shredded 100% ribeye steak sauteed with fresh mushrooms, onions and sweet bell peppers topped with white american cheese
Served with French Fries
C- CHEESE CALZONE$8.95
mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese
18" CLASSIC CHEESE$13.99
Classic Cheese Pizza.
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.
GREEK SALAD$7.95
mixed leaf, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions, bell peppers, feta cheese
18" WHITE PIZZA WITH SPINACH$15.99
Mozzarella and parmesan cheese, fresh spinach, topped with ricotta cheese.
14" PORTUGESA (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)$17.95
Ham, onions, boiled eggs, green olives, oregano, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
4687 Park Blvd N,

PINELLAS PARK FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
