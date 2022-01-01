Go
Amore Pizzeria Ristorante

This New York Style pizzeria and Italian restaurant has the perfect blend of Hoosier hospitality and East Coast influence. Dedicated to consistency, unmatched customer service, and community involvement… while at Amore, you will FEEL THE LOVE!!!

41 Boone Village Ctr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Greek$8.25
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta, croutons. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Garlic Knots (3)$4.99
Breadsticks tied in a knot, drizzled with Butter, Garlic Powder, and Parmesan Cheese. Includes one sauce.
18" Hand Tossed Pizza$22.49
18" Thin Crust with your choice of delicious toppings!
Slice Pepperoni$4.75
Sliced pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce.
Cheese Sauce$1.25
Side of Nacho cheese sauce.
16" Hand Tossed Pizza$20.49
16" Thin Crust with your choice of delicious toppings!
14" Hand Tossed Pizza$19.49
14" Thin Crust with your choice of delicious toppings!
Breadsticks (4)$4.99
Includes one sauce (cheese, marinara, or garlic butter)
Pepperoni Sticks (4)$5.49
Breadsticks stuffed with Pepperoni. Served with your choice of one sauce; cheese, marinara, or garlic butter.
Slice Cheese$4.25
Slice of delicious NYC style cheese pizza!
Location

41 Boone Village Ctr

Zionsville IN

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
