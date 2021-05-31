Go
Amore Taste of Chicago

Chicago-style pizza, babyback ribs & Italian food in a casual space adorned with sports memorabilia

SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8 • $$

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)

Large Deep Dish$20.50
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME**
Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Chicken Wings$10.95
Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.
Medium Thin Crust$13.75
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Large Thin Crust$16.50
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Italian Beef$7.95
Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
Ranch$0.50
Large Stuffed Pizza$20.50
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME**
Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Medium Deep Dish$18.25
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME**
Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
BBQ Baby Back Ribs$13.95
Includes FULL slab of tender award winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs with French Fries, Cornbread, Baked Beans and Coleslaw. *no substitutions on the sides*
XL Thin Crust$18.75
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
