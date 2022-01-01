Go
AMORE

Enjoy a unique sushi experience

3715 North Halstead Street

Popular Items

Edamame$5.00
Boiled soy beans with sea salt
Vegetable Gyoza (5 pcs)$7.00
Pan grilled vegetable potstickers
Shrimp Tempura$9.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber avocado topped with unagi sauce
Miso Soup$4.00
Chicken Gyoza (5 pcs)$7.95
Pan grilled chicken potstickers
Summer$9.99
Tuna, yellowtail, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro, and chili oil
Veggie Lover (Vegan)$12.00
Sweet potato tempura, avocado, and kanpyo, wrapped with tempura crumbs and topped with sweet soy sauce, wasabi mayo and scallions
Spicy Tuna$9.95
Tuna and spicy mayo
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna (6 pcs)$14.95
Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, scallion, and lemon juice
Salmon Avocado$8.50
Fresh salmon and avocado
3715 North Halstead Street

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
