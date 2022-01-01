Amorette
Featuring a refined, immersive dining experience, created by our Michelin team of chefs.
401 N Prince St • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
401 N Prince St
Lancaster PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Himalayan Curry & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Max's Eatery
Max's is your daily go-to and brings back the old school style of "everyday eating" with a lunch counter + diner environment. Max's is designed as an accessible "foodie" destination by re-imagining tried and true favorites with a nod to Lancaster's unique tastes.
Blazin J's
Come in and enjoy!
La Cocina
Come in and enjoy!