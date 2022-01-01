A Moveable Feast
We provide a healthy food menu for all our customers, including our vegetarian and vegan friends. As much as possible, we source our ingredients from local growers, including natural, whole, and organic foods, to maintain our fresh standards.
9341 katy freeway
Location
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
