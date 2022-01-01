Go
Toast
  • /
  • Auburn
  • /
  • Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

Come in and enjoy!

570 Devall Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Club Sandwich$12.00
turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey dijon on Texas toast or a croissant
Cobb Salad$12.00
chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, romaine lettuce
Chicken Finger Plate$12.00
five beer battered chicken fingers served with choice of honey mustard, ranch, buffalo sauce, or honey dijon
Steak Nachos$11.99
Amsterdam Burger$12.00
cheddar, bacon, onions, tomato, bibb lettuce, Wickle's pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, brioche bun (available as black bean & avocado burger)
Crab Cake & Avocado Sandwich$14.00
jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
Rum Salmon Salad$14.00
blackened or pan seared salmon, organic mix of baby lettuces, diced mango, spiced pecans, sweet rum vinaigrette
Amsterdam Turkey Wrap$12.00
turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker bread, honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
beer battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, monterey jack cheese on Texas toast with ranch dressing on the side
See full menu

Location

570 Devall Dr

Auburn AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

19th Hole of Auburn

No reviews yet

The 19th Hole of Auburn - Restaurant & Sports Bar is a social concept combining a scratch kitchen, cocktail bar and 9 hole executive putting course so that you can Eat, Drink & Putt!

Good Dog - Auburn

No reviews yet

Come enjoy a cold one while your dog plays in the park!

Amsterdam Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff

No reviews yet

Proudly serving Auburn best buffalo wings and late night munchies since 1996!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston