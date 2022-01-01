Go
Amsterdam Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

410 South Gay Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Wrap (wraps are pre-made, items can't be removed)$12.00
turkey breast, Swiss, cream cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker, honey mustard and/or tzatziki sauce on the side
Amsterdam Burger$15.00
cheddar, applewood bacon, caramelized onions, bibb lettuce, tomato, spicy pickles, signature burger sauce, traditional bun
Steak Sandwich$15.00
sliced ribeye & sirloin, poblano sauce, provolone, caramelized shallots, arugula, ciabatta
Crab Cake & Avocado$15.00
jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
Pepperjack Chicken Sandwich$12.00
seasoned chicken, applewood bacon, pepper jack, roasted red pepper aioli, toasted ciabatta
Cobb Salad$15.00
roasted chicken, applewood bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, romaine lettuce, GF
Rum Salmon Salad$15.00
grilled, blackened, or pan seared, organic mix of baby lettuces, diced mango, spiced pecans, sweet rum vinaigrette, GF
Lobster Egg Rolls$15.00
lobster chunks, smoked gouda, zucchini, carrot, sriracha, orange-horseradish marmalade
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

410 South Gay Street

Auburn AL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

