Go
Amsterdam Lounge image
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Amsterdam Lounge

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarHalf

11 Reviews

$

609 W Main St

Boise, ID 83702

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

609 W Main St, Boise ID 83702

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Dharma Sushi & Thai

No reviews yet

Downtown asian Fast-Casual Chill Spot. We love food, music & fun.

Strangelove

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wylder

No reviews yet

Order curbside pickup and takeout here!
If online ordering is unavailable it is because our ovens have reached capacity at that time. Please check back soon!

Bardenay

No reviews yet

Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

Amsterdam Lounge

orange star3.5 • 11 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston