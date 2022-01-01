Amvets Post 1988
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1959 W 24th St
Baldwin, MI 49304
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1959 W 24th St, Baldwin MI 49304
Nearby restaurants
Shoey's Log Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Chase Creek Smoke House
Stop in for real Tennessee Pit BBQ & lots of other choices. Daily specials. Located along the Pere Marquette Rails-to-Trails in the heart of Chase, one block south of US-10.
Freeman Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Buckboard Bar and Grille
Best Burgers In Michigan!