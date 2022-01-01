Amy’s China Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190
Popular Items
Location
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190
Cedar Park TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jack Allen's Kitchen
a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders
Curry Pizza House
We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you’ll love to eat and makes you feel great.
La Joie
C'est la joie!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.