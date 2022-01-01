Go
Toast

Amy’s China Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Lo Mein$6.99
Egg Drop (Cup)$2.99
Sweet & Sour Chicken$11.99
See full menu

Location

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190

Cedar Park TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jack Allen's Kitchen

No reviews yet

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

Curry Pizza House

No reviews yet

We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you’ll love to eat and makes you feel great.

La Joie

No reviews yet

C'est la joie!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston