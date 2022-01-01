Go
Amy's on Franklin

Nestled on the east end of West Franklin, in a sleek and modern rehab of an historic 19th century building, Amy’s on Franklin stands out not only with its famous purple exterior, but it’s eclectic and creative menu comprises Midwest comfort food lovingly influenced by the French Quarter, Mexico and Texas.

1418 W. Franklin St. • $$$$

Popular Items

Crispy Double Diner Burger$10.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, onion jam, Worcestershire, mayo, pickles, Rotella's potato bun
Nancy's Hot Brown Stack$15.00
Toasted French bread, pork carnitas, smoked pork belly, smoked turkey, tomato, house mornay, house Berkshire bacon, parsley. Comes with one side.
AOF Grilled Cheese$11.00
Fresh French bread, creole compound butter, raclette, smoked cheddar, fontina, muenster. Comes with one side.
Baltimore Blue Crab Cakes$13.00
Hand picked lump blue crab, spicy remoulade sauce
AOF Ribeye$56.00
35-40 day aged 16oz ribeye, butter-cured and seared. Comes with one side.
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Spicy Soul Chicken$12.00
Brined fried chicken breast*, spicy sauce dredge, dill pickle, mayo, shredded lettuce, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side.
*available griddled or blackened
Crab Fries$12.00
Old bay house fries, Maryland blue lump crab, lemon tarragon aioli, clarified butter, chives
6 cookies for $5 (Jeremiah's famous chocolate chip)$5.00
Six, 60% cacao chocolate cookies, sea salt flakes,
The Bad Randy Burger$13.00
Mustard-griddled patties, butter, muenster cheese, caramelized French onion jam, Russian dressing, tomato, pickle, shredded lettuce. Comes with one side.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1418 W. Franklin St.

Evansville IN

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
