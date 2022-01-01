Go
Amy's Fabulous Diner

Family friendly atmosphere with good food and a hometown flare. Dine-in or carry out.

591 W Main • $

Avg 4.6 (226 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Biscuits & Gravy$7.20
2 biscuits split in half smothered in our wonderful sausage gravy.
4 chick strips bsk$10.80
Full Marcellus Mix$12.00
2 scrambled egg with bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, topped with cheese and smothered in sausage gravy comes with
toast of your choice.
1 meat burrito$6.00
2 scrambled eggs, your choice meat, sour cream, salsa & cheddar wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell
Chicken ,Bacon, Ranch$12.00
2 chicken strips,bacon, lettuce,tomato, cheese, ranch on a grilled bun
5# 2 Eggs, Toast, Meat$6.90
2 eggs made to order, your choice of meat and 2 slices of toast
Build a Burger$7.50
6 oz burger, Pick your cheese, condiments and sides.. yum
Side Bacon Strips$3.89
LG COKE$1.19
Egg Sandwich$4.80
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

591 W Main

Marcellus MI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

