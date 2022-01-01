Amy's Fabulous Diner
Family friendly atmosphere with good food and a hometown flare. Dine-in or carry out.
591 W Main • $
Location
591 W Main
Marcellus MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
