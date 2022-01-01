Go
Toast

An Thinh

Come and enjoy our delicious and inventive Asian fusion culinary works!

2082 N Highway 183

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rice And Salt And Peper Shrimp$15.95
Rice With Grill Pork$11.95
Lemon Chicken$13.95
Sesame Chicken$13.95
Pho Seafood (Hai San) (S)$13.95
Rice With Korean Beef Ribs$15.95
Orange Chicken$13.95
Rice With Shakin' Beef$16.95
Pho Chicken (Ga) (L)$12.95
Pho Chicken (Ga) (S)$11.95
See full menu

Location

2082 N Highway 183

Leander TX

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sabino's Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

Sabino's Pizza Pub located in Leander, TX is the place to go watch games, enjoy drinks with friends, and eat the best thin crust and stuffed pizza around! Not Weird... Not A Chain... Just Great Pizza . Period. 🍕 🍕 🍕

Perky Beans' PB Café

No reviews yet

Table-service breakfast and lunch...The standards made to a higher standard!

Krab Kingz - Liberty Hill

No reviews yet

Cajun seafood restaurant

Elvias Kitchen

No reviews yet

Please Come in and Enjoy!
Temporarily, We Are Closed on Sunday Morning Till 5 PM. Sorry for Inconvenience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston