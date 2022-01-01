Anacortes restaurants you'll love

Anacortes restaurants
Toast
  • Anacortes

Anacortes's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Anacortes restaurants

Bastion Brewing Company

BBQ

Bastion Brewing Company

12529 Christianson Rd, Anacortes

Avg 4.4 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Bleu Burger$16.00
BACON, STOUT CARAMELIZED ONIONS, BALSAMIC GLAZE, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.
Cowboy Burger$16.00
BACON, ONION RING, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, & BBQ SAUCE. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.
Pulled Pork Sammy$13.00
HOUSE SMOKED PORK PILED ON WITH COLESLAW. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.
Banner pic

 

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Linda's Brother-In-Law Hash$16.99
A load of our country potatoes, farm fresh eggs scrambled with smoky ham, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, feta and Parmesan cheese.
Americano$2.99
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Cinnamon Rolls
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.
El Bastion

 

El Bastion

12557 Christianson Rd, Anacortes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Brisket Empanada$3.00
Tender, flaky pastry filled with smoked brisket.
Guacamole
Small - Extra Large
Chicken Empanada$3.00
Tender, flaky pastry filled with chicken.
Naung Mai Thai Kitchen

 

Naung Mai Thai Kitchen

2216 Commerical Ave, Anacortes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Summer Roll$6.25
Green salad, tofu, rice noodles wrapped in clear rice
wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.
(Extra $1.00 for Chicken, Pork, or Beef / $2.00 for Prawns)
Giew Grob$6.95
Crispy wontons stuffed with crab meat, butter, celery
and carrots. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, bell peppers,
pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, snow peas, and
curry powder.
Brown Lantern Ale House

GRILL

Brown Lantern Ale House

412 Commercial, Anacortes

Avg 4.4 (1434 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Calico Cupboard Cafe

901 Commercial, Anacortes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$11.49
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Blackened Bleu Bacon Burger$16.99
Grilled blackened hamburger patty topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with all the fixings - lettuce, tomato, lite mayo and red onion
Garden Veggie Burger$16.49
Our own delicious and healthy high fiber, meatless burger. Made from a variety of grains, vegetables and nuts. Served with tomato, lettuce, pickle, lite mayo and red onion.
