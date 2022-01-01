Anacortes restaurants you'll love
More about Bastion Brewing Company
BBQ
Bastion Brewing Company
12529 Christianson Rd, Anacortes
|Popular items
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$16.00
BACON, STOUT CARAMELIZED ONIONS, BALSAMIC GLAZE, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.
|Cowboy Burger
|$16.00
BACON, ONION RING, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, & BBQ SAUCE. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.
|Pulled Pork Sammy
|$13.00
HOUSE SMOKED PORK PILED ON WITH COLESLAW. COMES WITH FRIES OR CHOICE OF SIDE.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa
|Popular items
|Linda's Brother-In-Law Hash
|$16.99
A load of our country potatoes, farm fresh eggs scrambled with smoky ham, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, feta and Parmesan cheese.
|Americano
|$2.99
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
|Cinnamon Rolls
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.
More about El Bastion
El Bastion
12557 Christianson Rd, Anacortes
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Empanada
|$3.00
Tender, flaky pastry filled with smoked brisket.
|Guacamole
Small - Extra Large
|Chicken Empanada
|$3.00
Tender, flaky pastry filled with chicken.
More about Naung Mai Thai Kitchen
Naung Mai Thai Kitchen
2216 Commerical Ave, Anacortes
|Popular items
|Fresh Summer Roll
|$6.25
Green salad, tofu, rice noodles wrapped in clear rice
wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.
(Extra $1.00 for Chicken, Pork, or Beef / $2.00 for Prawns)
|Giew Grob
|$6.95
Crispy wontons stuffed with crab meat, butter, celery
and carrots. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, bell peppers,
pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, snow peas, and
curry powder.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe
Calico Cupboard Cafe
901 Commercial, Anacortes
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$11.49
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
|Blackened Bleu Bacon Burger
|$16.99
Grilled blackened hamburger patty topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with all the fixings - lettuce, tomato, lite mayo and red onion
|Garden Veggie Burger
|$16.49
Our own delicious and healthy high fiber, meatless burger. Made from a variety of grains, vegetables and nuts. Served with tomato, lettuce, pickle, lite mayo and red onion.