Cake in Anacortes

Anacortes restaurants
Anacortes restaurants that serve cake

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$8.99
Gluten free cake flour, shredded carrots, raisins, coconut, pineapple, walnuts, topped with cream cheese frosting.
Blueberry Cakes$14.99
Two of our special hearty griddlecakes filled with blueberries. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
K/Grandma Cake$7.99
One large pancake served with two strips of bacon
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
Calico Cupboard Cafe

901 Commercial, Anacortes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake
GF Carrot Cake
Carrot Cake
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe

