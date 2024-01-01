Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Anacortes

Anacortes restaurants
Anacortes restaurants that serve chicken salad

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Anacortes

901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Salad$19.99
Sauteed chicken breast, onions, garlic and roasted red peppers atop a generous mound of our crips mixed greens, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, black olives, homemade salsa, sour cream and avocado.
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad$18.49
Garlic barbecue sauce, grilled chicken breast, crisp mixed greens, black beans sweet corn mix, crispy corn tortilla strips, pepper jack cheese, diced tomaotes and red onion. Served with our herbed ranch dressing.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Anacortes
Brown Lantern Ale House image

GRILL

Brown Lantern Ale House - 412 Commercial

412 Commercial, Anacortes

Avg 4.4 (1434 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$9.50
tossed in homemade Thai peanut dressing
More about Brown Lantern Ale House - 412 Commercial

