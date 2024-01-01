Chicken salad in Anacortes
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Anacortes
901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$19.99
Sauteed chicken breast, onions, garlic and roasted red peppers atop a generous mound of our crips mixed greens, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, black olives, homemade salsa, sour cream and avocado.
|BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
|$18.49
Garlic barbecue sauce, grilled chicken breast, crisp mixed greens, black beans sweet corn mix, crispy corn tortilla strips, pepper jack cheese, diced tomaotes and red onion. Served with our herbed ranch dressing.