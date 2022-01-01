Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Anacortes

Anacortes restaurants that serve fajitas

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa

Chicken Fajita Salad$18.49
Sauteed chicken breast, onions, garlic and roasted red peppers atop a generous mound of our crips mixed greens, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, black olives, homemade salsa, sour cream and avocado.
El Bastion

12557 Christianson Rd, Anacortes

Fajita Meal
Your choice of tortilla, signature smokey marinated & char-grilled beef and/or chicken, peppers & onions. Includes sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, chips & salsa. ***PLEASE NOTE if selecting different fillings & tortillas, they will be put together in one box & please specify which filling you'd like with which tortilla.
