Veggie burgers in
Anacortes
/
Anacortes
/
Veggie Burgers
Anacortes restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa
No reviews yet
Garden Veggie Burger
$16.49
Our own delicious and healthy high fiber, meatless burger. Made from a variety of grains, vegetables and nuts. Served with tomato, lettuce, pickle, lite mayo and red onion.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Anacortes
Cinnamon Rolls
French Toast
Bleu Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Anacortes to explore
Bellingham
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Stanwood
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Coupeville
No reviews yet
Marysville
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Bow
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Camano Island
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Freeland
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Bellingham
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston