Anaheim American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Anaheim
More about JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
|Popular items
|COBB SALAD
|$25.00
Cherrywood Smoked Bacon | Avocado | Chicken | Tomatoes | Chopped Egg | Fresh Basil | Smoked Blue Cheese | Blue Cheese Dressing
|MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
|$22.00
Pepperoni | Seasoned Beef | Spicy Sausage Crispy Bacon | Mozzarella | Pizza Sauce
|NASHVILLE CHICKEN
|$22.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast | Nashville Hot Sauce | Garlic Aioli | House Pickles | Slaw | Honey Hot Sauce | Brioche Bun
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Georgia's Restaurant
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM
|Popular items
|Gretchen's Jambalaya
|$15.95
Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice
|Fried Catfish
|$15.95
Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust
|St. Louis BBQ. Ribs
Slow roasted st. louis cut pork ribs, half or full rack, glazed in signature bbq sauce
More about Golden Road
Golden Road
2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Hazy LA IPA 6-Pack
|$7.00
On Deck - Canning this week. Hazy IPA with lots of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus. NON-VEGAN 6.8%
|Medianoche IPA 6-Pack
|$7.00
Solid IPA. Very tropical and citrusy. 6.4%
|Mango Cart 6-Pack
|$7.00
Light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh Mango flavor and aroma. 4%
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Little House Salad
|$8.00
cheddar | bacon | tomato | egg | crispy onion
|Salmon Citrus Salad
|$19.95
seared with marmalade | roasted peppers | red onion | grapefruit | feta | candied pecans | citrus dressing
|Prime Rib Dip
|$21.95
roasted daily | hand-slice | rustic french roll | horseradish aioli | au jus