Anaheim American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Anaheim

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery

2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
COBB SALAD$25.00
Cherrywood Smoked Bacon | Avocado | Chicken | Tomatoes | Chopped Egg | Fresh Basil | Smoked Blue Cheese | Blue Cheese Dressing
MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$22.00
Pepperoni | Seasoned Beef | Spicy Sausage Crispy Bacon | Mozzarella | Pizza Sauce
NASHVILLE CHICKEN$22.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast | Nashville Hot Sauce | Garlic Aioli | House Pickles | Slaw | Honey Hot Sauce | Brioche Bun
More about JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
Georgia's Restaurant image

 

Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gretchen's Jambalaya$15.95
Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice
Fried Catfish$15.95
Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust
St. Louis BBQ. Ribs
Slow roasted st. louis cut pork ribs, half or full rack, glazed in signature bbq sauce
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road

2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hazy LA IPA 6-Pack$7.00
On Deck - Canning this week. Hazy IPA with lots of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus. NON-VEGAN 6.8%
Medianoche IPA 6-Pack$7.00
Solid IPA. Very tropical and citrusy. 6.4%
Mango Cart 6-Pack$7.00
Light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh Mango flavor and aroma. 4%
More about Golden Road
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Little House Salad$8.00
cheddar | bacon | tomato | egg | crispy onion
Salmon Citrus Salad$19.95
seared with marmalade | roasted peppers | red onion | grapefruit | feta | candied pecans | citrus dressing
Prime Rib Dip$21.95
roasted daily | hand-slice | rustic french roll | horseradish aioli | au jus
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
Poppy & Seed Anaheim image

 

Poppy & Seed Anaheim

350 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Poppy & Seed Anaheim

