Anaheim brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Mocha-Marshmallow Stout • 14.14% ABV • Scatter Signal was forged from our World Beer Cup-clad Darkstar November, built and brawned to withstand war. Coffee for vigor, chocolate to fortify, marshmallows for resilience.

This stout blend spent 12 to 24 months in a medley of our favorite bourbon barrels. It was conditioned on a blend of coffee beans roasted by Onyx Coffee Lab for a foundation of chocolate brownie and burnt sugar undertones. Cacao nibs bolster the chocolate front -- Ecuadorian nibs were chosen specifically for the nutty, hot-chocolate-like flavors they impart.

Marshmallows were our finishing touch; added in abundance for their softly sweet aroma, for a bounce of viscosity, and amidst another hard year, for the outright joy of it. In the absence of joy, there is nothing worth fighting for.

