Anaheim brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Anaheim

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery

2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
COBB SALAD$25.00
Cherrywood Smoked Bacon | Avocado | Chicken | Tomatoes | Chopped Egg | Fresh Basil | Smoked Blue Cheese | Blue Cheese Dressing
MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$22.00
Pepperoni | Seasoned Beef | Spicy Sausage Crispy Bacon | Mozzarella | Pizza Sauce
NASHVILLE CHICKEN$22.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast | Nashville Hot Sauce | Garlic Aioli | House Pickles | Slaw | Honey Hot Sauce | Brioche Bun
More about JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road

2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hazy LA IPA 6-Pack$7.00
On Deck - Canning this week. Hazy IPA with lots of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus. NON-VEGAN 6.8%
Medianoche IPA 6-Pack$7.00
Solid IPA. Very tropical and citrusy. 6.4%
Mango Cart 6-Pack$7.00
Light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh Mango flavor and aroma. 4%
More about Golden Road
Bottle Logic Brewing image

 

Bottle Logic Brewing

1072 N Armando St, Anaheim

Avg 4.6 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Intrepid Orchid (2021) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 6 PER PERSON$25.95
Bourbon Barrel-Aged English Style Vanilla Barleywine • 11.2% ABV • Decadent caramel hue with a glittering, ruby-colored rim. Brown sugar cookie and toffee-toned aromas melt into layers of caramel cream and nougat on the palate. Brûléed sugar bitterness and undertones of leather, oak, and autumn leaves balance the rich layers of Madagascar vanilla with a soft breath of impeccably integrated bourbon on the exhale.
Crust to Core (2021) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 6 PER PERSON$25.95
BBA Peanut Butter Brownie Stout • 15.5% ABV • Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout collaboration with our brothers-in-adjuncts, Equilibrium Brewery. This liquid erupted from a combination of Heaven Hill, Elijah Craig, and Old Fitzgerald barrels at a molten 15.5% ABV with a gooey chocolate-brownie character that we finished with a crater-full of cacao nibs and a 300lb peanut butter treatment for a beautifully balanced, bottled Peanut Butter Brownie.
Scatter Signal (2021) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 6 PER PERSON$28.95
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Mocha-Marshmallow Stout • 14.14% ABV • Scatter Signal was forged from our World Beer Cup-clad Darkstar November, built and brawned to withstand war. Coffee for vigor, chocolate to fortify, marshmallows for resilience.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
This stout blend spent 12 to 24 months in a medley of our favorite bourbon barrels. It was conditioned on a blend of coffee beans roasted by Onyx Coffee Lab for a foundation of chocolate brownie and burnt sugar undertones. Cacao nibs bolster the chocolate front -- Ecuadorian nibs were chosen specifically for the nutty, hot-chocolate-like flavors they impart.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Marshmallows were our finishing touch; added in abundance for their softly sweet aroma, for a bounce of viscosity, and amidst another hard year, for the outright joy of it. In the absence of joy, there is nothing worth fighting for.
More about Bottle Logic Brewing
Modern Times [Anaheim] image

 

Modern Times [Anaheim]

549 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dungeon Map-6PK$14.00
This spectacle of West Coast IPA wizardry was lavished with massive quantities of Nelson, Strata, Mosaic and Centennial hops. Together, this quartet of lupulin-laden stunners yields a soul-stirring symphony of citrus, stone fruit and tropical character with just enough pleasantly snappy bitterness to really stick the landing. We're pretty psyched about it; we think you might be, too. ABV: 7.2%
Monsters' Park Bourbon BA w/Vanilla-12oz Can$16.25
This breathtakingly delicious version of our beloved imperial stout is a swirling maelstrom of dessert flavors, roast malt, and bourbon-soaked oak that instantly transports your palate to a dimension of pure sensory ecstasy. ABV: 14.2%
BA Burundi Nduwayezu-12oz Can$5.00
If you’re currently in the market for a transcendently delicious caffeinated experience, you’ve picked up the right can for the job. This washed-process gem from Burundi’s Ngozi province was aged in bourbon barrels prior to roasting, resulting in an enchanting combination of deep plum and rich hazelnut, underscored by hints of Old Fashioned cocktail. We think you’ll be exceedingly pleased with your decision to purchase it.
More about Modern Times [Anaheim]
Rad Beer Company image

 

Rad Beer Company

1301 South Lewis Street, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rad Beer Company
The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim image

 

The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim

1174 North Grove Street, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim

