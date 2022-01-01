Anaheim cafés you'll love
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blake's Place
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim
Popular items
Blake's Signature BBQ Salad
$12.29
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & yellow bell pepper, red onion and your choice of one meat from Blake’s smoker;
Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket, or Pulled Chicken
Blake's Smoked Wings
$12.99
Your Choice of BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Spicy, Sweet Chili. Served with celery sticks and ranch dressing.
Smoked 2 Meat Plate
$18.99
BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bluetree Cafe
701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115, Anaheim
Popular items
Berry Bowl
$7.35
Warm oatmeal, cookie butter, strawberries, blueberries, hemp granola, local Anaheim honey.
|Peanut Butter Bliss
A customer favorite. PB lovers rejoice! BASE: acai, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, oat milk. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, strawberries, house-made peanut butter, local Anaheim honey.
Kepania (Spanish Latte)
Sweet condensed milk, house-made vanilla, cinnamon