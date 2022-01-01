Anaheim cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Anaheim

Blake's Place image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blake's Signature BBQ Salad$12.29
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & yellow bell pepper, red onion and your choice of one meat from Blake’s smoker;
Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket, or Pulled Chicken
Blake's Smoked Wings$12.99
Your Choice of BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Spicy, Sweet Chili. Served with celery sticks and ranch dressing.
Smoked 2 Meat Plate$18.99
BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.
More about Blake's Place
Bluetree Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bluetree Cafe

701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115, Anaheim

Avg 5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Bowl$7.35
Warm oatmeal, cookie butter, strawberries, blueberries, hemp granola, local Anaheim honey.
Peanut Butter Bliss
A customer favorite. PB lovers rejoice! BASE: acai, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, oat milk. TOPPINGS: hemp granola, banana, strawberries, house-made peanut butter, local Anaheim honey.
Kepania (Spanish Latte)
Sweet condensed milk, house-made vanilla, cinnamon
More about Bluetree Cafe
Tastea image

 

Tastea

1201 South Euclid St., Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea

