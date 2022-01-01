Anaheim sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Anaheim

Banner pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES

The Kroft Anaheim

440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.1 (2144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Fried Chicken$12.00
Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).
Kroft Fried Chicken$12.00
Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo, and potato roll.
Cubano$12.00
Pulled pork, ham, pickles and mustard on a potato roll.
More about The Kroft Anaheim
Blake's Place image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blake's Signature BBQ Salad$12.29
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & yellow bell pepper, red onion and your choice of one meat from Blake’s smoker;
Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket, or Pulled Chicken
Blake's Smoked Wings$12.99
Your Choice of BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Spicy, Sweet Chili. Served with celery sticks and ranch dressing.
Smoked 2 Meat Plate$18.99
BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.
More about Blake's Place

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Anaheim

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Brisket

Burritos

French Fries

Gyoza

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Orange

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston