Anaheim sandwich spots you'll love

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES
The Kroft Anaheim
440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Country Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).
|Kroft Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo, and potato roll.
|Cubano
|$12.00
Pulled pork, ham, pickles and mustard on a potato roll.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blake's Place
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Blake's Signature BBQ Salad
|$12.29
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & yellow bell pepper, red onion and your choice of one meat from Blake’s smoker;
Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket, or Pulled Chicken
|Blake's Smoked Wings
|$12.99
Your Choice of BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Spicy, Sweet Chili. Served with celery sticks and ranch dressing.
|Smoked 2 Meat Plate
|$18.99
BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.