Anaheim seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Anaheim

Anytime Hawaiian image

 

Anytime Hawaiian

1650 S Harbor Blvd,, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Teriyaki Chicken$13.99
Locomoco$13.99
Chicken Katsu$14.99
More about Anytime Hawaiian
Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim

1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Curry$14.49
$13.89
Garlic Chicken$13.99
Teri Beef & Shrimp$14.49
More about Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea

880 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (3742 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad See Ew.$12.45
Your choice of tofu or mixed veggies stir fried flat rice noodles with broccoli in sweet black soy sauce.
Pad Thai*
Stir fried Thai rice noodles with egg,
green onion, and bean sprouts.
served with crushed peanuts.
Pad Kee Mao
Stir fried flat rice noodles with spicy Thai chili, bell pepper, tomato, onion, broccoli and basil leaves.
More about Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
Restaurant banner

 

Señor Baja - Anaheim Hills

701 S Weir Canyon Rd #107, Anaheim, CA 92808, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Taco$2.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
Combo 2$10.99
2 Choices
Asada Burrito$9.99
More about Señor Baja - Anaheim Hills

