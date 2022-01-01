Anaheim seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Anaheim
More about Anytime Hawaiian
Anytime Hawaiian
1650 S Harbor Blvd,, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$13.99
|Locomoco
|$13.99
|Chicken Katsu
|$14.99
More about Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim
1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Vegetable Curry
|$14.49
$13.89
|Garlic Chicken
|$13.99
|Teri Beef & Shrimp
|$14.49
More about Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
880 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim
|Popular items
|Pad See Ew.
|$12.45
Your choice of tofu or mixed veggies stir fried flat rice noodles with broccoli in sweet black soy sauce.
|Pad Thai*
Stir fried Thai rice noodles with egg,
green onion, and bean sprouts.
served with crushed peanuts.
|Pad Kee Mao
Stir fried flat rice noodles with spicy Thai chili, bell pepper, tomato, onion, broccoli and basil leaves.