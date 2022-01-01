Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef noodles in
Anaheim
/
Anaheim
/
Beef Noodles
Anaheim restaurants that serve beef noodles
Non's Kitchen
2422 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Beef stew w/ noodles
$11.99
More about Non's Kitchen
J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee
1071 N. Tustin Ave, Ste. 106, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Beef Stew w/ Egg Noodles - Mì Bò Kho
$12.95
Beef Stew w/ Rice Noodles- Hu Tieu Bo Kho
$12.95
More about J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee
