Burritos in
Anaheim
/
Anaheim
/
Burritos
Anaheim restaurants that serve burritos
Smoke & Fire Social Eatery - Anaheim
195 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Brisket Burrito
$15.00
More about Smoke & Fire Social Eatery - Anaheim
Señor Baja - Anaheim Hills
701 S Weir Canyon Rd #107, Anaheim, CA 92808, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Asada Burrito
$9.99
More about Señor Baja - Anaheim Hills
Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim
Tacos
Curry
French Fries
Quesadillas
Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki Chicken
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
More near Anaheim to explore
Santa Ana
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Fullerton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Garden Grove
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston