Chai lattes in Anaheim

LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
|masala chai tea latte
House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk
SUSHI
Rollin Sushi Cafe
140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|<New!!> Iced Chai Latte
|$4.50
16oz black tea w/aromatic spices, honey & milk
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Sunbliss Cafe (Formerly Bluetree)
701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115, Anaheim
|Chai Latte
House-made chai tea, made with real spices- cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, traditional indian black tea, fresh cut ginger and house made vanilla. Every cup of chai cups with a special Parle G cookie.