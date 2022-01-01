Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve chai lattes

LAMILL Coffee Anaheim

2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
masala chai tea latte
House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk
More about LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
Item pic

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
<New!!> Iced Chai Latte$4.50
16oz black tea w/aromatic spices, honey & milk
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Sunbliss Cafe (Formerly Bluetree)

701 S. Weir Canyon Rd. Ste 115, Anaheim

Avg 5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte
House-made chai tea, made with real spices- cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, traditional indian black tea, fresh cut ginger and house made vanilla. Every cup of chai cups with a special Parle G cookie.
More about Sunbliss Cafe (Formerly Bluetree)

