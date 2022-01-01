Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve cheese fries

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES

The Kroft Anaheim

440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.1 (2144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
Kroft chili, cheese sauce, bacon-panko breadcrumbs, green onions and sour cream.
More about The Kroft Anaheim
Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$9.95
Crispy fries loaded with slow simmered house made chili covered in cheese.
Small Chili Cheese Fries$6.45
Piggy Cheese Fries$10.95
Crispy fries loaded served under slow roasted BBQ pork covered in cheese.
More about Georgia's Restaurant

