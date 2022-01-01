Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES

The Kroft Anaheim

440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.1 (2144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll$5.00
Ground beef, American cheese, onions and pickles.
2 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll$3.50
Ground beef, American cheese, onions and pickles.
Cheeseburger$13.00
Beef patty, sliced American cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and toasted sesame seeds.
Item pic

 

Golden Road

2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Angus burger patty, onion strings, Sweet Baby Ray's, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon on a sesame seeded bun served with your choice of side
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
Blake's Place image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Blake's Famous Cheeseburger$10.99
Blake's BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

1700 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (3106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Cheeseburger$14.45
1/3 lb Angus Beef, Grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle and American Cheese served with French Fries and Ketchup
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$16.95
crispy onion | tomato | dill pickle | crisp lettuce | house dressing
World's Best Kid Cheeseburger$11.95
american cheese | pickles | shoe strings
Item pic

 

King Pollo

1925 East Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$5.49
