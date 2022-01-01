Cheeseburgers in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES
The Kroft Anaheim
440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim
|3 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll
|$5.00
Ground beef, American cheese, onions and pickles.
|2 Pc Cheeseburger Eggroll
|$3.50
Ground beef, American cheese, onions and pickles.
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Beef patty, sliced American cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and toasted sesame seeds.
Golden Road
2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim
|BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Angus burger patty, onion strings, Sweet Baby Ray's, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon on a sesame seeded bun served with your choice of side
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$10.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blake's Place
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim
|Blake's Famous Cheeseburger
|$10.99
|Blake's BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
1700 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim
|The Cheeseburger
|$14.45
1/3 lb Angus Beef, Grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle and American Cheese served with French Fries and Ketchup
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$16.95
crispy onion | tomato | dill pickle | crisp lettuce | house dressing
|World's Best Kid Cheeseburger
|$11.95
american cheese | pickles | shoe strings