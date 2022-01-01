Chicken fried steaks in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Fuji Grill
5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim
|Chicken & Steak Bowl
|$8.95
Grill Teriyaki Chicken & Steak Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of White Rice
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim
|Keno’s Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$14.99
A generous portion of hand tenderized sirloin tri tip lightly breaded in a homemade blend of buttermilk, flour and cracker crumbs then grilled to a golden brown and topped with country gravy. Served with three large country eggs.