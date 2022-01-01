Chicken fried steaks in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Steak Bowl$8.95
Grill Teriyaki Chicken & Steak Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of White Rice
More about Fuji Grill
Keno’s Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs image

 

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Keno’s Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$14.99
A generous portion of hand tenderized sirloin tri tip lightly breaded in a homemade blend of buttermilk, flour and cracker crumbs then grilled to a golden brown and topped with country gravy. Served with three large country eggs.
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Garlic Chicken

Chicken Katsu

Short Ribs

Chicken Teriyaki

Tacos

Teriyaki Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston