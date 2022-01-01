Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve chicken salad

Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.95
Grill Chicken on a bed of Fresh Romaine Lettuce Garnished with Avocado Edamame (Soy Beans) Cherry Tomatoes Cucumbers and Sesame Seeds
More about Fuji Grill
Blake's Place image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$12.29
Smoked chicken breast, black beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, cilantro, corn, avocado & crisp tortilla strips
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce with chicken
breast, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese and tossed with Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.29
Chicken strips tossed in Blake’s spicy wing sauce. Served on a bed of fresh lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, shredded
carrots & tomato.
More about Blake's Place
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

1700 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (3106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^$8.00
Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about The Pizza Press
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)
Takeout
Ranch Chicken Salad$10.95
cheddar cheese | bacon | croutons
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
Item pic

 

King Pollo

1925 East Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Salad$10.99
Chicken Avocado Salad$12.99
More about King Pollo
Item pic

 

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, chopped grilled chicken, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chinese Chicken Salad$13.99
Shredded lettuce, grilled chicken, scallons, mandarin oranges, crispy white noodles and wontons. Served with Sesame Ginger dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad$17.99
Iceberg, Romaine and Green Leaf lettuces, red peppers, sliced black olives, green onions, cilantro, Cotija cheese, white kernel corn, crispy tri-colored tortilla chips. Tossed in house made Ranch dressing.
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

