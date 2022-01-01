Chicken salad in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve chicken salad
Fuji Grill
5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim
|Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Grill Chicken on a bed of Fresh Romaine Lettuce Garnished with Avocado Edamame (Soy Beans) Cherry Tomatoes Cucumbers and Sesame Seeds
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blake's Place
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$12.29
Smoked chicken breast, black beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, cilantro, corn, avocado & crisp tortilla strips
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce with chicken
breast, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese and tossed with Caesar dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.29
Chicken strips tossed in Blake’s spicy wing sauce. Served on a bed of fresh lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, shredded
carrots & tomato.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
1700 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim
|Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^
|$8.00
Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim
|Ranch Chicken Salad
|$10.95
cheddar cheese | bacon | croutons
King Pollo
1925 East Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim
|Chicken Teriyaki Salad
|$10.99
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, chopped grilled chicken, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Tossed in Caesar dressing.
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Shredded lettuce, grilled chicken, scallons, mandarin oranges, crispy white noodles and wontons. Served with Sesame Ginger dressing.
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Iceberg, Romaine and Green Leaf lettuces, red peppers, sliced black olives, green onions, cilantro, Cotija cheese, white kernel corn, crispy tri-colored tortilla chips. Tossed in house made Ranch dressing.