Chicken teriyaki in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

Anytime Hawaiian

1650 S Harbor Blvd,, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$13.99
More about Anytime Hawaiian
Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$7.75
Grill Teriyaki Chicken Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of White Rice
More about Fuji Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Teriyaki Chicken

Brisket

Cheeseburgers

Katsu

Burritos

Cake

Tacos

French Fries

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston