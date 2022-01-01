Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Anaheim
/
Anaheim
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Anaheim restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
No reviews yet
house-made chocolate chip cookie
$3.75
More about LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
Windsor Brown's
211 W. Center St. Promenade, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip and Sea Salt Cookie
$3.50
More about Windsor Brown's
