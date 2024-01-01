Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

LAMILL Coffee Anaheim

2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
butter croissant$5.00
vegan - chocolate croissant$5.50
almond croissant$6.00
Croissant filled with frangipane and topped with sliced almonds
More about LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
Item pic

 

The WorldMarket

201 W Katella Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1. Ham Egg & Cheese Croissant$10.99
Savor a buttery, flaky croissant filled with succulent ham, egg, and melted cheese. Perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick bite on the go, this delicious croissant offers a satisfying balance of flavors and textures to start your day right.
More about The WorldMarket

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Mango Smoothies

Steamed Rice

Edamame

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Sticky Rice

Bean Burritos

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston