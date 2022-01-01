Eel in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve eel
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade
SUSHI
Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade
140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|eel sauce
|$0.50
concentrated sweet soy based marinade (1oz)
[vegan]
*contains soy sauce*
|Eel Sushi (2pc)
|$6.95
2pc unagi - on small ball of sushi rice w/eel sauce
*🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
|Eel Roll (8pc)
|$9.95
eel , krab, cucumber
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*