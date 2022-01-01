Eel in Anaheim

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
eel sauce$0.50
concentrated sweet soy based marinade (1oz)
[vegan]
*contains soy sauce*
Eel Sushi (2pc)$6.95
2pc unagi - on small ball of sushi rice w/eel sauce
*🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Eel Roll (8pc)$9.95
eel , krab, cucumber
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade
Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill-Anaheim Hills

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel Sauce$0.50
More about Fuji Grill-Anaheim Hills

