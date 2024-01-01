Egg sandwiches in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
The Cafe Krave
2400 E Katella Ave #175, Anaheim
|Eggs Classic -Bagel Sandwich
|$10.50
Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Butter on your choice of bagel (plain or everything)
The WorldMarket
201 W Katella Ave, Anaheim
|3. Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.79
Enjoy a delicious sandwich on your choice of white or wheat bread, filled with succulent ham, egg, and melted cheese. Perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick bite on the go, this satisfying sandwich offers a balanced blend of flavors and textures to start your day right.