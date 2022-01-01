Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve filet mignon

Filet Mignon Burrito image

 

Puesto Anaheim

1040 W Katella AVE, Anaheim

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
More about Puesto Anaheim
Item pic

 

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Filet Mignon (GS Steakhouse)$29.99
8 oz. center cut filet, mushroom demi, broccolini, and your choice of baked potato, mashed potato, or twice baked potato.
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

8200 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon Tacos$22.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
More about El Cholo
Item pic

 

Baran Restaurant

5645 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Filet Mignon Shish Kabob$28.00
The finest cut filet mignon marinated and charbroiled over an open flame with bell peppers, onions and tomato between the pieces of meat
Filet Mignon Barg$32.00
Our finest cut of filet mignon marinated thinly sliced and Served with charbroiled tomato
More about Baran Restaurant

