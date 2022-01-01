Filet mignon in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve filet mignon
Puesto Anaheim
1040 W Katella AVE, Anaheim
|Filet Mignon Burrito
|$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim
|Filet Mignon (GS Steakhouse)
|$29.99
8 oz. center cut filet, mushroom demi, broccolini, and your choice of baked potato, mashed potato, or twice baked potato.
El Cholo
8200 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim Hills
|Filet Mignon Tacos
|$22.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Baran Restaurant
5645 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim
|Filet Mignon Shish Kabob
|$28.00
The finest cut filet mignon marinated and charbroiled over an open flame with bell peppers, onions and tomato between the pieces of meat
|Filet Mignon Barg
|$32.00
Our finest cut of filet mignon marinated thinly sliced and Served with charbroiled tomato