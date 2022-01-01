French fries in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES

The Kroft Anaheim

440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.1 (2144 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
Double fried with dipping sauce.
More about The Kroft Anaheim
Modern Times [Anaheim] image

 

Modern Times [Anaheim]

549 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES
HAND CUT • KENNEBEC POTATO |
100% plant based
More about Modern Times [Anaheim]

Map

Map

