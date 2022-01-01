Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

LAMILL Coffee Anaheim

2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

fried chicken sandwich$15.00
24-hour buttermilk brine chicken breast - coleslaw - cajun fries - pickles - housemade sesame bun
Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Organic brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, garlic mayo, spicy sauce
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.49
6 oz. breaded chicken breast, pressure-fried and tossed in buffalo sauce, with Swiss cheese and topped with cole slaw on a Brioche bun.
