Grits in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve grits

Georgia's Restaurant image

 

Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Grits$13.95
Shrimp & Grits$15.95
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim

195 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket & Grits$7.00
More about Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim

