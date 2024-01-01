Ham sandwiches in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
|ham and swiss sandwich
|$12.95
black forest ham - swiss cheese - dijon mustard - wrapped in a fresh baguette
Kaffeine Alley - Cafe - Coffeeshop
6312 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd, Anaheim
|Ham and Cheddar Grilled Sandwich
|$10.00
Ham, cheddar, and dijon mustard on sourdough bread
The Cafe Krave
2400 E Katella Ave #175, Anaheim
|Ham Sandwich
|$10.50
Ham, lettuce tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
The WorldMarket
201 W Katella Ave, Anaheim
|3. Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.79
Enjoy a delicious sandwich on your choice of white or wheat bread, filled with succulent ham, egg, and melted cheese. Perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick bite on the go, this satisfying sandwich offers a balanced blend of flavors and textures to start your day right.