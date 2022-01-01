Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

DonerG

2139 East Ball Rd, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus 8oz$6.00
More about DonerG
Item pic

 

Baran Restaurant

5645 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Homemade Hummus$8.00
Tahini sauce , garlic , lemon juice ,garbanzo beans blended and topped with olive oil and paprika
More about Baran Restaurant

