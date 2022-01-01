Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Anaheim
/
Anaheim
/
Hummus
Anaheim restaurants that serve hummus
DonerG
2139 East Ball Rd, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Hummus 8oz
$6.00
More about DonerG
Baran Restaurant
5645 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Fresh Homemade Hummus
$8.00
Tahini sauce , garlic , lemon juice ,garbanzo beans blended and topped with olive oil and paprika
More about Baran Restaurant
