Lentil soup in
Anaheim
/
Anaheim
/
Lentil Soup
Anaheim restaurants that serve lentil soup
Silk Road Asian Bistro - 915 S Harbor Blvd
915 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$5.99
More about Silk Road Asian Bistro - 915 S Harbor Blvd
Roxy'z by Zov's - Anaheim
1801 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim
No reviews yet
ZOV'S FAMOUS GOLDEN LENTIL SOUP
$7.95
More about Roxy'z by Zov's - Anaheim
