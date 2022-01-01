Miso soup in
Anaheim
/
Anaheim
/
Miso Soup
Anaheim restaurants that serve miso soup
SUSHI
Rollin Sushi Cafe
140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
Avg 4.2
(206 reviews)
miso soup
$1.75
8oz miso soup
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe
Fuji Grill
5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Organic Miso Soup
$2.49
Fresh Organic Miso Soup with Firm Tofu Nori (Seaweed) and Green Onions
More about Fuji Grill
