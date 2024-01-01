Muffins in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve muffins
More about LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
LAMILL Coffee Anaheim
2420 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
|blueberry muffin
|$4.75
|blueberry muffin
|$4.25
More about The WorldMarket
The WorldMarket
201 W Katella Ave, Anaheim
|Muffin
|$5.25
Indulge in our Gourmet Muffin Selection, featuring rich Double Chocolate Chip, classic Blueberry, creamy Vanilla Chocolate Chunk, and a unique Seasonal flavor, each baked to perfection with the finest ingredients. Enjoy a moist, flavorful treat that satisfies every craving and captures the essence of each variety.